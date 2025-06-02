Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Update

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stran & Company, Inc.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stran & Company, Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Free Report) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,753 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Stran & Company, Inc. worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWAG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. 34,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,069. Stran & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.83.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SWAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $28.69 million for the quarter.

Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

