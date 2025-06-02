Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2025

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average is $206.31.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at $27,641,500. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,057,500. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.