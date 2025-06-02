Waters (NYSE:WAT) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.19.

Waters stock opened at $348.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.85 and its 200-day moving average is $369.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waters has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Waters by 118.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

