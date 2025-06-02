QV Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $113.89 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

