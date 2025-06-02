Worth Asset Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $411.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.30. The stock has a market cap of $407.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

