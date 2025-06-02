Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 594 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $315,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Southern by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Southern by 11,230.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southern by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $89.94 on Monday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

