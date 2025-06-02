Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,964 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $743,681,000. Amundi increased its position in Comcast by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369,056 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.9%

Comcast stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.