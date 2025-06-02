Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 7.6% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $126.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $133.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.28.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,382,558.80. This represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock valued at $370,407,533. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.