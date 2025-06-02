Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,202.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,059.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $976.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total transaction of $764,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,262 shares of company stock worth $106,599,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.