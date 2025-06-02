CyberConnect (CYBER) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.65 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00001153 BTC on major exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $52.65 million and $9.50 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,976,450 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 43,976,450 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 1.19367849 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $8,727,363.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

