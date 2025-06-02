Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.3% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $329,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at $834,071.04. This trade represents a 28.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

