Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $180.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $281.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $181.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

