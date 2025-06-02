Genesis Vision 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.42 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $413,397.29 and $4.42 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

