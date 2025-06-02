Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 1,675 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Galvan Research cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

