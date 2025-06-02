Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 39,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $5,016,755.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $810,271,540.26. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,901,701 shares of company stock valued at $370,407,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $126.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.28.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

