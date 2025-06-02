Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits Market Cap of $23.41 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $23.41 billion and approximately $203,935.15 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.492265 with 87,422,899,423.488725 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.2713463 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $181,625.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

