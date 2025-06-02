Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.0394 on Top Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $380.00 million and $25.27 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,634,516,539 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

