Top Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – June 1st

Booking, Host Hotels & Resorts, CBRE Group, Ecolab, and A. O. Smith are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, operating, or managing hotels and other lodging properties. Their performance typically tracks trends in travel, tourism, and corporate lodging demand, making them sensitive to economic cycles, consumer confidence, and global travel patterns. Investors use hotel stocks to gain exposure to the hospitality sector’s growth potential and the risks associated with fluctuating occupancy rates and room pricing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $5,501.08. The stock had a trading volume of 232,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,995. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,904.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,913.47. The firm has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,532.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 60,055,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,218. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

CBRE Group (CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.80. 5,352,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,839. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.61. 2,497,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,549. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $273.69.

A. O. Smith (AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.29. 10,260,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,655. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

