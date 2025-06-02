ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICCC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmuCell by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmuCell in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ImmuCell by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,071. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.