Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Grows By 81.2%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the April 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $2.43 on Monday. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc.

