Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Grows By 81.2%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the April 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elior Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $2.43 on Monday. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.
About Elior Group
