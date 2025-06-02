Contrasting Grail (GRAL) and The Competition

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Grail to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grail and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grail 0 3 1 0 2.25 Grail Competitors 368 1441 2419 42 2.50

Grail presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.63%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 1,389.59%. Given Grail’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grail has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grail $130.71 million N/A -0.64 Grail Competitors $1.05 billion -$110.55 million -5.22

This table compares Grail and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grail’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grail. Grail is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grail and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grail N/A N/A N/A Grail Competitors -3,479.68% -975.07% -26.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Grail shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grail peers beat Grail on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, Mostafa Ronaghi, and Richard D. Klausner on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

