Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 866,393 shares of company stock valued at $284,570,654 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $349.09 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.13. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 171.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.