iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 220.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $88.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

