Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,772 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $197.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.