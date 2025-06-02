Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $15.05 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $554.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.96 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

