Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 31 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,815,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $599.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $550.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

