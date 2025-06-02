Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the April 30th total of 757,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,045,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,879,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,796,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after buying an additional 597,716 shares during the period. Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,286,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 271,400 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 196,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,469. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

