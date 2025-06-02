Retail Stocks To Watch Today – June 1st

Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon.com, Costco Wholesale, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods directly to consumers, whether through brick-and-mortar stores, online platforms, or a combination of both. Investing in retail stocks gives exposure to consumer spending trends and the dynamics of supply chains, inventory management, and seasonal demand. Their performance often reflects broader economic conditions, such as consumer confidence and disposable income levels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $9.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.09. 122,996,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,157,709. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.92 and its 200 day moving average is $333.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.77. 34,758,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,504,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $409.00 and its 200 day moving average is $415.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.01. 70,744,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,229,633. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.02. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.93. 51,641,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,021,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.63. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $40.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,048.78. 5,400,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,940. The company has a market cap of $465.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $983.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $975.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.24.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,265,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,150,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.33 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.94.

