Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $29.07 million and $7.31 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00003022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00002424 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 43,093,577.70741814 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 1.01399246 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $6,181,447.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars.

