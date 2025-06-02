Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 286,912 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $320.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

