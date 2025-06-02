Sweeney & Michel LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.99 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $372.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

