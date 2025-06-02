Sweeney & Michel LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares during the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after buying an additional 874,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after buying an additional 679,632 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

