Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $121.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

