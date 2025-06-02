5,102 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after buying an additional 384,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Shares of TMUS opened at $242.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.18 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

