Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $72.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 2.06. Roku has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,092.16. The trade was a 20.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $468,225. This trade represents a 42.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,100 shares of company stock worth $3,039,215 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,753,000 after buying an additional 254,504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Roku by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after buying an additional 215,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

