Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Expands By 83.4%

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.94 and a one year high of $104.46.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

