Paladin Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Paladin Wealth LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up about 1.1% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $61.11 on Monday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

