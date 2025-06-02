Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading 29.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) were up 29.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 9,573,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,612,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Stock Up 29.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.26.

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

