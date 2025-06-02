Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNL. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NYSE:BNL remained flat at $15.91 during midday trading on Monday. 4,079,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,104. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

