Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0%

AVGO opened at $239.50 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 195.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

