Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in May

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 371,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.4 days.

Ceres Power Price Performance

CPWHF remained flat at $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

