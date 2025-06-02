Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 865368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Down 7.9%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.25.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 323,792.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn Seely bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,500 shares in the company, valued at $434,625. This represents a 32.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Klausner bought 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 843,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,019. This trade represents a 23.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 768,640 shares of company stock worth $449,508. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 59,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.