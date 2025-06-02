iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 100589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGF. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5,323.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,997,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,014 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,862,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 407,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 255.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 256,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 184,175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

