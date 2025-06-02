B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 2296519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTO. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.11.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 54,062 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$208,138.70. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$49,880.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60.64. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 635,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,243 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.