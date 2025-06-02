Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 2,117 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,882,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 179.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $289.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.