iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.42 and last traded at $67.13, with a volume of 41633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.72.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,000.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.