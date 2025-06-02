Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $411.30 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $407.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.30.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

