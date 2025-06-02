Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 4166719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Coeur Mining's revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $442,022.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. The trade was a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,569.60. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2,203.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 222,803 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,471,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,084 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2,776.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 861,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 831,837 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

