Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.6%

TSLA stock opened at $349.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 866,393 shares of company stock valued at $284,570,654. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $410.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

