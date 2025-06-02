iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 107919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 5.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 53,970 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 736.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 45,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

